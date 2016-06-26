JohnBooks, Mozilla, Remoties

“Distributed” Early Release #8 is now publicly available, about 6 weeks after the last EarlyRelease came out.

This ER#8 includes a significant reworking and trimming of both Chapter 1 (“The Real Cost of an Office”) and also Chapter 5 (“Organizational Pitfalls to Avoid”). I know that might not sound glamorous but it was a lot of slow, careful, detailed work which I believe makes these chapters better and also helps with the structure of the overall book.

You can buy ER#8 by clicking here, or clicking on the thumbnail of the book cover. Anyone who already bought any of the previous ERs should have already been prompted with a free update to ER#8 – if you didn’t get updated, please let me know so I can investigate! And yes, you’ll get updated when ER#9 comes out.

Thanks again to everyone for their ongoing encouragement and feedback so far. Each piece of great feedback makes me wonder how I missed such obvious errors before and also makes me happy, as each fix helps make this book better. Keep letting me know what you think! It’s important this book be interesting, readable and practical – so if you have any comments, concerns, etc., please email me. Yes, I will read and reply to each email personally! To make sure that any feedback doesn’t get lost or caught in spam filters, please email comments to feedback at oduinn dot com. I track all feedback and review/edit/merge as fast as I can.

Thank you to everyone who has already sent me feedback/opinions/corrections – all really helpful.

John.

ps: For the curious, here is the current list of chapters and their status:

Chapter 1 The Real Cost of an Office – AVAILABLE

Chapter 2 Distributed Teams Are Not New – AVAILABLE

Chapter 3 Disaster Planning – AVAILABLE

Chapter 4 Diversity

Chapter 5 Organizational Pitfalls to Avoid – AVAILABLE

Chapter 6 Physical Setup – AVAILABLE

Chapter 7 Video Etiquette – AVAILABLE

Chapter 8 Own Your Calendar – AVAILABLE

Chapter 9 Meetings – AVAILABLE

Chapter 10 Meeting Moderator – AVAILABLE

Chapter 11 Single Source of Truth

Chapter 12 Email Etiquette – AVAILABLE

Chapter 13 Group Chat Etiquette – AVAILABLE

Chapter 14 Culture, Conflict and Trust

Chapter 15 One-on-Ones and Reviews – AVAILABLE

Chapter 16 Hiring, Onboarding, Firing, Reorgs,

Layoffs and other Departures – AVAILABLE

Chapter 17 Bring Humans Together – AVAILABLE

Chapter 18 Career Path – AVAILABLE

Chapter 19 Feed Your Soul – AVAILABLE

Chapter 20 Final Chapter

Appendix A The Bathroom Mirror Test – AVAILABLE

Appendix B How NOT to Work – AVAILABLE

Appendix C Further Reading – AVAILABLE

